NATURALS 3, MISSIONS 2

Two of the Northwest Arkansas Naturals’ three runs Wednesday came on home runs, including Bobby Witt Jr.’s 11th home run of the season in the seventh inning that proved to be the difference in the Naturals’ victory over the San Antonio Missions at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

Clay Dungan hit his third home run of the season to give the Naturals a lead in the first inning, but the Missions tied the game in the bottom of the inning on Kyle Over-street’s sacrifice fly. Blake Perkins hit an RBI single in the fourth that gave Northwest Arkansas the lead for good, followed by Witt’s home run in the seventh. Yorman Rodrigez’s first home run of the season came in the bottom of the eighth inning for San Antonio. Drew Parrish (1-1) earned the victory after allowing 1 earned run on 1 hit with 1 walk and 4 strikeouts over 5 innings. Dylan Coleman earned his fourth save after 1 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.