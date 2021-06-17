NLR man accused

in officer assault

A North Little Rock man was arrested after causing a disturbance in which he assaulted an officer early Tuesday morning, according to an arrest report.

North Little Rock officers responded to 1805 Arrowhead Road at 1:18 a.m. where James Johnson, 36, was seen shouting from his balcony and appeared intoxicated, the report said.

When officers tried to get him to stop, he began screaming at the officers and committed an undescribed aggravated assault, according to the report.

Johnson was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant and other charges before being taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held in lieu of $350,000 bond Wednesday. He is charged with felony aggravated assault on law enforcement, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor public intoxication.

LR woman facing 46 forgery counts

Jacksonville police arrested a Little Rock woman on 46 felony forgery charges after a Monday morning traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer stopped a vehicle at 1300 John Harden Dr. in Jacksonville after seeing it being driven without its lights on at 12:34 a.m., the report said. The officer reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle.

A search found marijuana, and 46 counterfeit $100 bills in a purse that passenger Justis Forrest, 19, said belonged to her, according to the report.

The report does not say if the driver faced any charges.

Forrest was taken to the Pulaski County jail. She was no longer listed on the jail roster Wednesday evening. She is charged with 46 felony counts of forgery and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.