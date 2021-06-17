Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Justin Short, 26, of 612 Summers Road in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Short was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Danielle Birmingham, 29, of 1400 E. 15th St., Lot 53, in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property. Birmingham was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Charles Faught, 38, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery, theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia. Faught was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

• Sherry Marshall, 38, of 315 S. Block Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Marshall was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Chad Douthit, 27, of Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with burglary and criminal mischief. Douthit was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Maria Rodriguez-Murillo, 26, of 3908 Hassell Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities, failure to keep records and endangering the welfare of a minor. Rodriguez-Murillo was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Christopher Carlock, 27, of 7240 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons. Carlock was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Markeis Eubanks, 29, of 2100 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of a firearm by certain persons, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Eubanks was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Rudy Morales-Salazar, 21, of 3908 Hassell Ave. in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities, failure to keep records and endangering the welfare of a minor. Morales-Salazar was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Danovan Techur, 25, of 220 Hunter Allen Drive in Springdale was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements. Techur was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Peter Alvarez, 35, of 32 W. Elm St. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with failure to comply with child sex offender reporting requirements. Alvarez was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.