100 years ago

June 17, 1921

• That the sale of the Industrial Transportation Company's packing plant, consummated at public auction yesterday, probably will fail to receive the approval of the St. Louis federal court which holds jurisdiction in bankruptcy over the company's affairs was the opinion of those interested in the disposal of the property. The sale price of $107,000 falls approximately 50 per cent below the court's appraisal figure of $210,000, it is said, and nearly 300 per cent below the company's appraisal of $452,000. Should the federal court, which will pass upon the sale this morning, refuse to accept the bid, the property again will be advertised for sale or disposed of through private sale.

50 years ago

June 17, 1971

• The issue boiled down essentially to dollars during the first day's hearing on the Little Rock School District's proposed 5-3-2-2 desegregation plan in federal District Court Wednesday. The District attempted to show that neither the buses nor the money were available to implement a massive busing program to achieve total racial balance in all grades this fall. Superintendent Floyd W. Parsons had explained the 2-2 part of the 5-3-2-2 plan proposed by the Board when Judge J. Smith Henley recessed the hearing at 4:50 p.m.

25 years ago

June 17, 1996

• When James McDougal wanted one of his employees appointed to the state savings and loan board in 1985, he wrote to then-Gov. Bill Clinton that the man was "a major contributor to your campaign." Five years later, former Perryville mayor Richard Tiago says, he was told that a contribution to Clinton would help Perryville banker Herby Branscum Jr. secure an appointment to the state Highway Commission. Clinton defenders say such episodes don't mean anything improper was going on during his tenure as governor but simply reflect a fact of political life.

10 years ago

June 17, 2011

• The North Little Rock School District will wait to ask voters for a tax increase to fund a $261 million building plan until it can clear up uncertainties about budgets for both the projects and the district, its superintendent said Thursday. The School Board, which once considered asking for a 7.4-mill school property tax increase as early as September, will likely forgo those plans until February or March, Superintendent Ken Kirspel said. "We have until the end of the month to change our minds," he said.