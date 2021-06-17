Panel backs bid to rename, fill public safety job

A legislative panel Wednesday endorsed the state Department of Public Safety's request to rename an existing position to chief legal counsel, a job filled Monday by former U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland.

Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, sharply criticized department Secretary Jami Cook for seeking approval of the request after the spot was filled.

On Friday, the Public Safety Department announced in a news release that Hiland was hired as chief legal counsel.

"Cody's experience as a U.S. Attorney and 20th Judicial District prosecuting attorney is an ideal fit in representing the Department of Public Safety operations," Cook said in that news release. "Cody has proven himself as an advocate for the people of our state and a champion of those who are called to serve and protect the citizens."

Hiland started work Monday at a salary of $137,000 in the vacant position for director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, state officials said. Hiland is the third-highest-paid official in the Department of Public Safety, department spokesman Bill Sadler said afterward. The position will be renamed to chief legal counsel. Cook functions as the commission director as well as being secretary.

"We are cross grading an existing position with this new title," Cook said Wednesday, responding to questions from Sen. Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis.

She said the Public Safety Department already has five attorneys, and Hiland will be the sixth. The department also has two paralegals.

Ingram questioned the justification for the position.

Cook said the department has seen daily increases in its accountability and transparency efforts, "so we want to make sure that we are investing in those public safety efforts, so that we meet the expectations of you, and the public and the whole staff."

"We have exceptional attorneys at the Department of Public Safety, and I think we have to continue to invest in those legal resources and that is what we are trying to do with this position," she said.

But Irvin said, "I am looking at the timeline of when somebody is hired, when things are promised to them and then that's done before you come and get permission from the Legislature to do it.

"I will be honest with you, it doesn't matter who it is, that's not how this works. We are the Legislature. We say yes or we say no, and then if we say yes then you can probably go and hire somebody and promise them whatever you promise them to a different position at a different salary," she said.

What Cook has done is not right and not appropriate, Irvin said.

Cook apologized, adding that she didn't mean any disrespect to lawmakers.

"I have always tried to be very open and transparent," she said. "I worked through the Office of Personnel Management on how to get the timeline worked out because it is not a new position. This is an existing position."

"It's the action of that that is disrespectful to this body and these [lawmakers] that I am sitting up here with. ... It's not you personally," Irvin said. "It's that mentality that is happening out there. That's not just directed to you. That is directed to every single person out there that's in a state agency that comes before this. Do not do this. At some point, we as a Legislature are going to say no, and then you are going to have to go back and deal with that and disappoint those people or whatever."