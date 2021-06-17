Plane crash leaves one person dead

One person was killed in a crash of a small plane near Paragould in northeastern Arkansas, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The aircraft reportedly crashed shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday under unknown circumstances in a field and caught fire, a preliminary crash report by the federal agency stated.

The victim was a member of the flight crew, the agency said. The report does not identify the victim.

According to the Greene County coroner's office, the aircraft was a single-piloted plane. The body has been sent to the state medical examiner's office, the coroner said.