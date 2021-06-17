Police fatally shoot person during arrest attempt, authorities say

Police in Harrison fatally shot a person they were trying to arrest on felony warrants Wednesday, according to a news release from the Harrison Police Department.

Officers from the department and Boone County sheriff’s office went to an address on North Spring Road to arrest the person, the release states.

"Upon making contact, the subject brandished a weapon and was shot by one of the officers," according to the release, which didn’t specify whether the officer worked for the city or the county.

Authorities said the person later died at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.

The investigation is ongoing and being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Arkansas State Police.

Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said more information, including the suspect's name, will be released later Thursday.