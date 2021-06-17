Proposals on use of U.S. covid aid go on JP agenda

Quorum Court members during an agenda committee meeting Tuesday moved two proposed ordinances on allocation of American Rescue Plan funds to the next regular meeting.

If passed, one proposed ordinance would give county employees $500 bonuses as one-time premium pay in light of the coronavirus pandemic, with first responders receiving a double portion of $1,000.

The measure passed 11-0 with two abstentions, but Justice of the Peace Kristina Gulley said that to be fair to everyone, all employees should be receiving the $1,000 bonus.

“I’m all for giving them bonuses, but I feel like it should be all equal,” Gulley said. “Because even when they came into work, some were exposed to covid. They couldn’t come in. They had to work from home. I just think that all the employees should be straight across the board.” During the meeting, Gulley attempted to amend the measure but failed without receiving a second.

When asked after the meeting if the proposal could be amended at the next Quorum Court meeting, she said “probably so.” The federal plan gave $76.1 million to Pulaski County. The measure, if passed unchanged through the Quorum Court, would allocate $765,000 for the pay premium.

The proposed ordinance is the same one justices of the peace refused to suspend the rules to hear during their May meeting.

Barry Hyde, Pulaski County’s county judge, said he was “shocked” that the rules were not at least suspended to hear the proposed ordinance then and that he couldn’t remember a time that happened during a Quorum Court meeting.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette received the proposal just 45 minutes before the meeting.

Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers, who voted against hearing the measure originally, said a combination of first responders working around the clock and being more at risk to contract the virus is why they should get a bigger bonus.

“All county employees are valuable, but in my mind, folks that work in the sheriff’s office — whether its enforcement or detention — folks who work in the coroner’s office 24/7, folks who work in juvenile detention, they’re working 24/7,” Stowers said during the meeting. “That doesn’t mean that the other county employees that are getting $500 instead of $1,000 are not important. But the majority of those were working a Monday-Friday, 8-5 job.” Stowers later said he would like the American Rescue Plan funds to go toward targeted, larger projects that benefit the whole county.

The pay premium will not be for all county employees, according to Comptroller Mike Hutchens. To stay within the federal guidelines for how the money is used, county employees who receive the bonus must have been employed before March 1.

“That’s not a date we picked,” Hutchens said.

The proposal was part of a larger discussion about how the funds received by the county should be used.

Later during the same meeting, Quorum Court members discussed a second measure, which would allocate an additional $635,000 of the funds primarily for office supplies and equipment.

The proposal also would give the county comptroller a budget of nearly $10 million to handle costs related to the pandemic, like increasing broadband in the courthouse, according to Hutchens.

Stowers said he wants the funds to be used for a large project that would engender economic development and leave a legacy.

“I’d just like to say that this is a once-in-a-generation situation,” Stowers said. “I would love to see us be a part of something that is big and makes a strong splash in economic development in the Central Arkansas area.” Gulley said gaining funding to improve areas inside the county should be the primary concern.

“I think that some of this money should be … going to all of us JPs to go back into our district,” Gulley said. “I know my district needs some of this money towards infrastructure.” In an email obtained through a Freedom of Information request to the county, Gulley asked Hyde to use the money to benefit all communities in Pulaski County by putting money into the districts.

“In my District, I would like to see some of this money used to establish broadband services in McAlmont, Rixey, Brush Island and to purchase a new fire truck for South Bend fire department in Jacksonville,” Gulley wrote.

Gulley also asked North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick, who was copied on the email, to consider using American Rescue Plan funds the city receives to revitalize the Dark Hollow and Dixie Addition neighborhoods.

When asked after the meeting whether she was against the idea of a larger project, she said she was not against the idea, but the priority should be given to where the need is.

“I want to see some of that rescue money going back into my district,” Gulley said. “Now keep in mind each district has different needs, and I’m even for supporting one big project like addressing homelessness, but my priority is for my constituents in my district.” According to Gulley, she will be meeting with constituents on June 24 to address some issues with flooding in her district.

Hutchens said Quorum Court members have a unique opportunity to do something special with the money.

“You all remember the last time the government gave you $76 million?” Hutchens asked. “You think [you’re] ever going to see it again?” When initially asked in May about the money received from the government, Hyde said he did not want the sum to be “nickled and dimed” away.

Hyde did not issue a statement about the balance between bigger projects and improving districts as of Wednesday night.