Proposed Crawford County water project gets necessary deadline extension

MOUNTAINBURG -- A committee trying to get potable water to about 625 households in north-central Crawford County was given another chance this week to make the project happen.

Mountainburg's City Council on Monday agreed to a request to extend until Oct. 1 the deadline for the city to receive 400 water-user agreements from residents, according to Mayor Susan Wilson.

The city received only 270 agreements and $100 deposits, which were also required, by the original June 1 deadline.

The request came from a steering committee of property owners in an area not served by any water system, Wilson said.

Reaching the 400 goal would put into motion a project that would add 66 miles of pipe from Mountainburg's water distribution system to households in the affected area.

Royal Wade Kimes, who put the committee together along with fellow property owner Cliff Hubbs, said the vote will allow the committee and its supporters more time to persuade property owners to sign the water-user agreements.

"The neighbors are going to start helping now, and there'll be some door-to-door visits that haven't happened before because now we're more pinpointed on who hasn't signed," Kimes said. "We know who has signed up, and we didn't know that before."

Wilson expressed support for the council's decision. She said the city will continue holding monthly public meetings until Oct. 1 to provide residents information about the project and to sign an agreement. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 1 at City Hall.

The affected households, between Mountainburg and Cedarville from the Washington County line south to Rudy, either rely on wells for their water or haul it in, according to Wilson.

Wilson said if 400 property owners in the area sign agreements, the city would notify funding agencies to demonstrate the project would be sustainable. The city would request money from agencies such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and Crawford County.

The proposal to lay 66 miles of pipe, developed by the committee and the Fort Smith-based firm Hawkins-Weir Engineers, would span two phases and cost an estimated $9.5 to $10 million.

Lori Rogers, a City Council member, said she voted to extend the deadline because she wasn't ready to see the proposed water project end. She said she delivers meals to residents in the affected area for the Van Buren-based Crawford County Senior Citizens, Inc., noting some can't get water out of their faucets while Interstate 49 is visible from their homes.

"To me, that just doesn't seem right," Rogers said. "I mean, it's not right that they can't get water to begin with, but to me, when you can sit there and look at a big-time interstate but you can't get water, it's just like a slap in the face."

Rogers said she knows people in the area who have damage to their vehicles from having to haul water to their homes, a time-consuming practice some are getting too old to do.

Many residents are reluctant to sign an agreement because of unsuccessful past efforts by others to get water to them that resulted in these residents losing their deposits, Rogers said. They are afraid the same thing will happen again unless the city receives 400 signed agreements.

However, Rogers said, every $100 deposit the city receives in relation to the project is going into an escrow account and would be returned to residents if the project does not happen.

"But they're scared they're not going to get their money back, and I don't blame them," Rogers said. "They've been burned two or three times with other people trying to get this project, and it just fell through and they didn't get anything."