School District awards extra pay to employees

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The School Board voted unaimously to approve Hero Pay for every employee of the School District for the challenges they faced during the coronavirus pandemic during the school board meeting last week.

The pay will be paid on or before July 31, according to a report by Superintendent Jody Wiggins.

The payay will consist of pay for all contracted employees who worked between July 1, 2020, and June 30 and is based on the number of contracted days worked at $10 per day, the report states.

The additional pay will also be available for substitute and guest teachers who worked at $10 a day over the course of the school year on student attendance days, the report states.

Lori Boyd and Julie Kelly -- the presidents of the Personnel Policies Committee representing certified and classified educators, respectively -- spoke about how grateful they were for the Hero Pay.

Boyd said the 2020-2021 school year has been a trying year for everyone; no one has come away unscathed.

"There's only two words that are adequate and even they are not adequate," Boyd said. "Those words are thank you."

Boyd said she was happy the school system also included substitute and guest teachers in receiving the additional pay. She also said she was more excited for them because they often are the unsung heroes of teaching.

Kelly echoed Boyd's comments saying it was huge that substitutes and guest teachers were receiving the additional pay, but also appreciated the same being given to every employee whether they were an educator or a bus driver.

"We know that this year our bus drivers, our food service workers and our custodians worked so incredibly hard and were probably put in danger more than some of the rest of us," Kelly said.

Boyd and Kelly also said teachers don't do this for the money, but the money is a way to say thank you.