Senatorial candidate makes PB first stop

A day after turning 37, Little Rock real estate agent Natalie James took her campaign for the U.S. Senate to Pine Bluff.

Speaking outside the marquee of the Pine Bluff Convention Center, James said Wednesday that real issues affecting Arkansans such as low wages and food deserts aren't discussed in Washington. James, a Democrat, is bidding to unseat two-term Republican Sen. John Boozman in the November 2022 general election.

"After watching everything happen this summer, then watching the response during the 93rd [state legislative] session in Little Rock, it got me involved," said James, a single mother of two girls, ages 16 and 8, referring to the worldwide racial reckoning after the killing of George Floyd. "I testified. I saw what happened. I saw the onslaught on the people, and it's supposed to be protecting the people, but it didn't happen. So, I decided to get out there and help as much as I could."

James, who also serves as a Little Rock Land Bank commissioner, opened her campaign Monday with an announcement in her hometown attended by Rep. Vivian Flowers, D-Pine Bluff. According to a news release, she is endorsed by state legislators Jay Richardson of Fort Smith and Denise Ennett of Little Rock.

Pine Bluff was the first stop of James' statewide tour. Her visit took place one day after Pine Bluff native Chris Jones, a Democrat, announced his run for governor Tuesday at the downtown Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library.

"We took it on the road so I can get to meet everybody, and they get to see who it is," James said. "Me personally, not many Arkansans can pick out who John Boozman is. I don't want to be that type of person, and I don't want to be that type of candidate. I'm already out here, so I might as well do what I do and enjoy meeting more people and doing what I love."

Michael Deel, Heath Loftis and Jan Morgan are challenging Boozman on the Republican ticket. James has joined former Pine Bluff Council Member Jack Foster and Bella Vista resident Dan Whitfield in the Democratic race.

James said legislators weren't talking about improving infrastructure before last month's shutdown of the Interstate 40 bridge connecting West Memphis to Memphis due to a structural break, adding one would have believed state leaders would have convened after seeing a Minneapolis bridge collapse in 2007.

"Instead, our leaders wasted valuable time debating on what the definition of public structure is," James said. "For me, that includes expanding access to internet and broadband, ultimately giving a boost to small and rural communities around, supporting small businesses often left behind in this growing economy."

James also said she would address climate change by supporting clean-energy measures including a net-zero emissions goal by 2050 and wants to remove tax breaks for companies that don't keep jobs in America.

Among other stances, James said she wants to do her part to help Arkansans earn a livable wage, fully invest in teachers and schools and reduce the cost of a college education.

"Higher education should be free," James said. "If you want a two-year degree, an associate's or a technical degree, you should have that opportunity afforded to you for free so that you can be a productive citizen."