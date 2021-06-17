BASKETBALL

UAPB men add Florida guard

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff men's basketball program received an oral commitment from Florida prep point guard Gabriel Vargas on Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-5 point guard from Pembroke Pines, Fla., will join the Golden Lions from Florida's Pro Holmes Basketball Academy after a post-graduate year. Vargas, a two-star recruit per ESPN, received previous interest from Oral Roberts University, where newly hired UAPB Coach Solomon Bozeman spent the previous three seasons.

Vargas is the fourth player to commit to UAPB since Bozeman's hiring, joining junior-college transfers Jaylan Thomas and Brahm Harris along with Western Kentucky transfer Kylen Milton.

-- Eli Lederman

TRACK AND FIELD

UA men earn honor; UA women runner-up

The University of Arkansas men's track program earned the John McDonnell Program of the Year award Wednesday from the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, while the Arkansas women finished as runner-up to BYU for Program of the Year honors.

This is the third time the Arkansas men have received the honor since it started in 2008-09, and it's the seventh time to place among the top three over the past eight seasons.

The Arkansas women finished second for the third time. The Razorbacks have finished third on four occasions.

GOLF

Payne, Jowers lead pack

Andrew Payne of Little Rock and Hunter Jowers of Jonesboro both shot a 2-over 74 Wednesday to finish as the top players with Arkansas ties after the first round at the Southern Junior Championship in Eatonton, Ga.

Michael Senn of Bentonville shot an 8-over 80, Ben Brogdon of Little Rock shot a 15-over 87 and Phisher Phillips of Rogers rounds out the field at 22-over 94.

Jack Roberts of Saint Marys, Ga., leads the tournament after shooting a 6-under 66. Reed Lotter of Savannah, Ga., and Nolan Haynes of Barberton, Ohio, are two strokes back at 4-under 68.

The second round begins at 7 a.m. Central today and the field will be cut to the low 66 players and ties after today's round.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services