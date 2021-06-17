UA-Fayetteville chancellor to step down effective Friday

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas Chancellor Joe Steinmetz announced Thursday evening that he is stepping down effective Friday from his role as leader of the state's largest university.

"I still strongly believe in the mission of higher education, yet given the many challenges found trying to manage a university in today’s polarized society, I need to do what’s best for my family and I feel ready to make way for others," Steinmetz said in his statement addressed to faculty, staff and students.

Steinmetz, 66, began Jan. 1, 2016, as the top administrator for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

In September 2019, trustees approved a contract extension through 2023.

He earns a base salary of $464,000 and yearly deferred compensation of $250,000, according to state records.