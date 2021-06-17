HORSE RACING

Judge splits Spirit’s sample

A Kentucky judge has granted representatives of trainer Bob Baffert and the owners of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit much of the horse’s split urine sample to be further tested for betamethasone and other substances. The Hall of Fame trainer and Zedan Racing Stables last week sued the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for remnants of Medina Spirit’s urine to prove that traces of the steroid in his system came from a topical ointment rather than an injection. At issue was the division of approximately 25 to 27 milliliters of the sample and how it would be transported to an unspecified New York laboratory. Franklin County Circuit Judge Thomas D. Wingate on Wednesday granted the plaintiffs 20 ml of the sample and 5 ml to the KHRC, with the commission receiving any unused portion. The lab will use only the amount “absolutely necessary” to test for betamethasone valerate, gentamicin and clotrimazole, the judge ruled. Additionally, two representatives from both sides will accompany the sample to New York to observe its defrosting and division for testing. Medina Spirit risks having last month’s Kentucky Derby victory stripped after a failed post-race drug test that revealed the substance. Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert for two years from the Louisville track for a recent spate of failed drug tests by his horses.

BASKETBALL

Ball named top rookie

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball’s versatility as a passer, scorer and rebounder earned him NBA Rookie of the Year honors Wednesday despite missing 21 games with a fractured wrist. Ball beat out finalists Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Tyrese Haliburton from the Sacramento Kings to win the award, which was determined by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league. Ball led all rookies with averages of 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals per game, and was third with 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Van Gundy moving on

Stan Van Gundy is out as the New Orleans Pelicans coach after just one season at the helm. The club described Van Gundy’s departure as a mutual agreement “to part ways.” Hired in October, about two months before the start of a pandemic-delayed and shortened season, Van Gundy coached a Pelicans squad led by All-Star Zion Williamson to a 31-41 record. New Orleans finished in 11th place, two games out of the final Western Conference play-in spot.

Wizards fire Brooks

Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards will have another coach next season after General Manager Tommy Sheppard decided the organization is better off moving on from Coach Scott Brooks. Washington made the playoffs three times in five years under Brooks but has just one series victory to show for that from his first season in 2016-17. The Wizards were eliminated in five games in the first round by Eastern Conference top seed Philadelphia this year. They went 183-207 overall during the regular season with Brooks as coach.

Nelson out at Dallas

Dallas Mavericks General Manager Donnie Nelson, instrumental in the club’s acquisitions of Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic, is leaving the organization after 24 seasons. The Mavericks said Wednesday the club and Nelson agreed to part ways, with owner Mark Cuban saying the son of former coach Don Nelson was “instrumental to our success and helped bring a championship to Dallas.”

SOCCER

Italy advances to last 16

Manuel Locatelli scored two goals and Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 Wednesday to become the first team to advance to the last 16 of the European Championship. Locatelli’s first goal came after a textbook exchange with Sassuolo teammate Domenico Berardi midway through the first half in Rome. His second came with a long and low shot shortly after the break that left Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer immobile. Ciro Immobile added the last goal from long range in the 89th minute.

Wales handles Turkey

Gareth Bale set up both goals and missed a penalty in Wales’ 2-0 victory over Turkey. Bale played a lobbed pass over the defense that Aaron Ramsey chested down before knocking it past onrushing Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the 42nd minute. Connor Roberts scored the second goal in the final seconds of injury time after Bale dribbled along the touchline from a short corner. The win moved the Welsh closer to a place in the last 16 with four points in Group A.

Russia drops Finland

Aleksei Miranchuk finally gave Russia something to smile about at Euro 2020, producing the one moment of class in a chaotic game and giving his team a 1-0 win over Finland. The big center forward was the focal point of all of Russia’s attacks, though this one involved him using good footwork instead of his renowned aerial prowess. Miranchuk collected the ball on the edge of the area and slipped a short ball forward to Artem Dzyuba, who laid it off deftly back to the playmaker. Miranchuk took one touch to cut inside Finland defender Daniel O’Shaughnessy and floated his shot beyond goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky and into the top corner in first-half stoppage time.

TENNIS

Federer loses at Halle

Roger Federer failed to reach the Halle Open quarterfinals for the first time Wednesday when Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied from a set down to stun the former champion 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round in Halle, Germany. Federer had been going for his 18th quarterfinal in as many appearances at the grass-court tournament, but was unable to deal with his young opponent’s change of tactics in the second set. Auger-Aliassime targeted the backhand with his strong serves and the Canadian player converted three break opportunities to win in 1 hour, 45 minutes. Auger-Aliassime next faces American qualifier Marcos Giron, who later rallied to beat Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4.

HOCKEY

Canadiens tie series

Carey Price made 29 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Wednesday night to tie the Stanley Cup semifinal series at a game apiece. Price improved to 9-4 in the playoffs, his most victories in a postseason. He had eight in 2014. Paul Byron, Joel Armia and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal, with Bryon making it 3-0 with 2:45 left in the second period. Alex Pietrangelo scored twice for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves. Game 3 is Friday night in Montreal.