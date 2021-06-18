14U baseball team struggles for lone win

Webb City claimed a 15-1 win over the McDonald County 14U baseball team in an 8-on-8 league game on June 10, at Wendell Redden Stadium in Joplin.

Webb City scored three runs in the second, two in the fourth, three in sixth, four in eighth and its final three runs in the 10th.

McDonald County scored its only run in the sixth inning.

With two outs, Trae Hardin doubled before Ryder Martin followed with a double to drive in McDonald County’s lone run in the game.

Martin finished with two hits to lead McDonald County, while Hayden Lett, Malachi Neale, Konner Land and Hardin all had one hit each.

McDonald County’s next league game is against Joplin on June 17.

Monett ToURnAment

McDonald County went 0-3 in a tournament at Monett on June 12.

In its first game, McDonald County dropped a 12-6 decision to AMW.

Ryder Martin took the loss, allowing eight runs in three innings. Tim Pagel allowed four runs in a third of an inning of relief before Hayden Lett got the last two outs without giving up a run.

Kaleb Chandler led Mc-Donald County at the plate with two hits and two RBIs, while Chayton Banta added two hits and scored a run. Brodie Roessler and Malachi Neale both had one hit.

In its second game, Mc-Donald County dropped a 3-0 decision to the Midwest Mavs.

Konner Land went the distance on the mound, allowing three runs.

Martin had the only Mc-Donald County hit in the game.

McDonald County closed out the tournament with a 9-1 loss to Bullpen.

Chandler took the loss, allowing five runs in an inning and a third. Banta worked the final two and two-thirds innings in relief, allowing four runs.

Offensively, McDonald County was led by Martin, with a single and a run, and Banta and Roessler, with a hit each.