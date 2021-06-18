Ag specialists to talk on post-flood issues

Farmers who suffered flooding and other damage from heavy rain and winds last week will be able to get their post-flood production questions answered by University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture agronomists and specialists at a meeting Monday at the Dumas Community Center.

The meeting is being organized by Rohwer Research Station Director Larry Earnest. His research station and plots received more than 19 inches of rain in 48 hours last week, according to a news release.

Registration opens at 4:30 p.m. Monday. The meeting begins at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served. The Dumas Community Center is at 18 Belmont St. in Dumas.

Participants are asked to RSVP by the end of the day today for a head count. RSVP by calling the station at (870) 644-3101 and contacting either Earnest at Extension 222, or Tanya Hughes, Extension 221.

Watch this event on Facebook Live on the University of Arkansas System Extension - UAEX Facebook page @arkansas.extension starting at 4:45 p.m.

"Last week's rains have been devastating for our farmers," Earnest said. "They've got lots of questions. They want to know what to do next; what, if anything can be salvaged, and what role crop insurance may play in this situation."

All presenters are with the UA System Division of Agriculture unless otherwise specified. The agenda will include the following:

• Welcome -- Earnest, director Rohwer Research Station.

• Acres affected -- Vic Ford, associate VP-ag/natural resources-extension.

• Cotton -- Bill Robertson, extension cotton agronomist.

• Soybeans -- Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist.

• Corn -- Jason Kelley, extension wheat and feed grains agronomist.

• Rice -- Jarrod Hardke, extension rice agronomist.

• Soil fertility -- Trent Roberts, associate professor – soil fertility/soil testing.

• Water management -- Chris Henry, associate professor/extension engineer.

• Weeds -- Tommy Butts, extension weed scientist.

• Insects -- Extension entomologists Gus Lorenz, Ben Thrash and Nick Bateman.

• Crop insurance -- Adam Frazer, Delta Crop Insurance.

After the speakers, the floor will be open for a question-and-answer period.

The Rohwer station is part of the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station, the research arm of the Division of Agriculture.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.

To learn more about Division of Agriculture research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website: https://aaes.uark.edu. To learn more about the Division of Agriculture, visit https://uada.edu/. Follow the agency on Twitter at @AgInArk, @AR_Extension or @ArkAgResearch.