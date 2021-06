Hackett, circa 1905: The tiny Sebastian County town was home to not just one, but two train depots. The Midland Valley railroad was short lived, as was its depot. The Frisco Depot on the other hand survived for many years. Tiny Hackett is at the intersection of Arkansas 45 and 10, south of Fort Smith.

