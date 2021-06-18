Body in roadway found to be in LR

Little Rock police have taken the lead in a homicide investigation after a body was found on 3M Road near Rangel Road on Wednesday, according to a news release.

A caller told authorities around 6 p.m. that while turning her vehicle around on a road, she discovered a body partially in the roadway, Pulaski County sheriff's office deputy Lt. Cody Burk said Wednesday.

The decomposed body, which police said is that of a Black male, was determined later to be within the city limits of Little Rock, the release states.

Investigators have been unable to make a positive identification and are waiting on autopsy results from the state Crime Laboratory, according to the release.