BASKETBALL

Carlisle out as Dallas coach

Rick Carlisle stepped down as coach of the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the second major departure for that franchise in as many days. Carlisle spent 13 seasons in Dallas, leading the Mavericks to the 2011 NBA title. His decision was announced one day after General Manager Donnie Nelson and the team agreed to part ways, ending a 24-year run for Nelson as part of the organization. "This was solely my decision," Carlisle said in a statement released to ESPN shortly before the team announced that he was leaving. Carlisle went 555-478 in Dallas, taking a team built around Dirk Nowitzki to the title in 2011. Dallas made six playoff appearances in the 10 seasons that followed, never getting out of the first round in any of them.

GOLF

Four share LPGA lead

Nasa Hataoka had a share of the Meijer LPGA Classic lead Thursday in Grand Rapids, Mich., in her first event since losing a playoff in the U.S. Women's Open. The 22-year-old Japanese player birdied three of the last five holes at Blythefield Country Club to match fellow morning starters Leona Maguire, Charley Hull and Lauren Stephenson at 7-under 65. Two weeks ago in the Women's Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco, Hataoka lost to Yuka Saso on the third playoff hole. The three-time LPGA Tour winner was bogey-free Thursday, birdieing four holes in a five-hole stretch on the front nine and adding birdies on the par-5 14th, par-4 16th and par-5 18th. Hull played the last five holes in 5 under with long eagle putts on the 14th and 18th and a birdie on 16. Maguire also had a bogey-free round. Stephenson played her opening nine in 6-under 30. Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks) is at 4-under 68. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) turned in a 1-over 73. Maria Fassi (Razorbacks) finished with a 3-over 75.

Ex-Hog leads at Wichita

Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shares the lead with Kevin Lucas at the Korn Ferry Tour's Wichita Open after the first round. Moore and Lucas each shot a 7-under 63 at the Crestview Country Club in Wichita, Kan. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) turned in a 3-under 67. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) is at 2-under 68. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) posted an even-par 70.

BASEBALL

Astros' Bregman placed on IL

Houston third baseman Alex Bregman was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left quadriceps. Bregman was injured in the first inning of a win against Texas on Wednesday night while running to first base when he grounded into a double play. He pulled up a few steps before first base and hobbled off the field after the play before heading to the clubhouse. Bregman is hitting .275 with 7 home runs and 34 RBI this season.

Cards sign veteran lefty

The St. Louis Cardinals have signed left-hander Wade LeBlanc to a one-year contract that pays $800,000 while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. LeBlanc, 36, is 46-48 in his 13-year career with a 4.59 ERA. He went 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA in one start and five relief appearances for Baltimore this season.

BOXING

De La Hoya returning

Oscar De La Hoya says he is returning to the boxing ring for a bout against former UFC champion Vitor Belfort. The 48-year-old De La Hoya announced Thursday that he will end his nearly 13-year ring retirement Sept. 11 in Las Vegas for what is expected to be an exhibition fight. The Golden Boy's return is backed by Triller, the social networking service that has aggressively jumped into the fight game over the past year. De La Hoya hasn't fought an actual fight since losing to Manny Pacquiao in December 2008. The Olympic gold medalist from Los Angeles was one of the biggest pay-per-view stars in the sport during his heyday while winning world championships in six weight classes.

FOOTBALL

Niners' lineman suspended

Defensive lineman Jordan Willis of the San Francisco 49ers was suspended without pay for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Willis, 26, remains eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games before beginning his suspension. Willis will be eligible to return to San Francisco's active roster on Oct. 25 after the 49ers' Week 7 game against Indianapolis.

HOCKEY

Lightning grab 2-1 series lead

Brayden Point kept up his scoring touch with a tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinals. Yanni Gourde also scored to help Tampa Bay improve to 6-1 on the road in the playoffs. Cal Clutterbuck scored for the Islanders, and Semyon Varlamov made 23 saves. Game 4 is Saturday night at Nassau Coliseum, with Game 5 back in Tampa on Monday night. The Islanders outshot the Lightning 8-5 in a tight third period, but couldn't tie it. They pulled Varlamov for an extra skater with about 1:48 remaining but couldn't manage a shot on goal.

TENNIS

Nadal, Osaka to skip Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka are sitting out Wimbledon, leaving the oldest Grand Slam tennis tournament without two of the sport's biggest stars as it returns after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nadal, a two-time champion at the All England Club, announced via a series of social media posts Thursday that he would also miss the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover "after listening to my body." "The goal," the 35-year-old Spaniard said, "is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy." Osaka plans to head to the Summer Games after skipping Wimbledon. Osaka is a 23-year-old who was born in Japan to a Japanese mother and Haitian father; the family moved to the United States when she was 3 and she is still based there. Osaka has been ranked No. 1 and is currently No. 2.

Top seed wins at Queen's Club

Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini overpowered Andy Murray with his booming serve in a 6-3, 6-3 victory at The Queen's Club grass-court tournament in London on Thursday to move into the quarterfinals. The Italian had 14 aces in the 85-minute match, saved all three break points he faced, and had just seven unforced errors. He held Murray to just one winner and twice broke serve in the first set. He won the first three games of the second to take command.

Jabeur advances

Second-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia rallied past 18-year-old left-hander Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) on Thursday at the Birmingham grass-court tournament. Jabeur, who defeated 19-year-old American Catherine McNally in straight sets in the first round.

Zverev upset in Germany

Ugo Humbert upset Alexander Zverev in the second round of the grass-court Halle (Germany) Open on Thursday to leave Andrey Rublev as the only seeded player to reach the quarterfinals. The third-seeded Zverev hit 20 aces but it wasn't enough as Humbert won a close match 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3. Zverev is a two-time runner-up in Halle but has yet to win a title on grass.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot by New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. Tampa Bay won 2-1.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) controls the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) and center Steven Stamkos (91) fight for control over the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) during the third period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) and right wing Leo Komarov (47) skate off the ice after losing 2-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov (40) can't stop the puck shot by Tampa Bay Lightning's Yanni Gourde (not pictured) for a goal during the first period of Game 3 of the Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson (9) looked on. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) high fives teammates after Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (not pictured) scored against the New York Islanders during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) and New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield (24) chase down the puck during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy (2) keeps control of the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) collides with Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

FILE - Japan's Naomi Osaka returns to Kazakstan's Yulia Putintseva in a women's singles match during day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, in this Monday, July 1, 2019, file photo. Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday, June 17, 2021, in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.” (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after losing a point against Jessica Pegula of the United States during their match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome. Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday, June 17, 2021, in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.” (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)