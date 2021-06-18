Corps, UAPB team on career paths

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff entered into a memorandum of agreement to bridge the gap between degree programs and career opportunities for all students, with an emphasis on well-prepared underrepresented minority graduates.

"We recognize that a workforce comprised of diverse, high performing individuals is critical to providing excellent services to all USACE customers and business lines," Maj. ChaTom "CT" Warren, Little Rock District deputy commander, said in a USACE news release.

According to the memorandum USACE and UAPB will establish goals to prepare students for respectable and responsible positions following graduation.

This collaboration will ensure USACE is pursuing modern and relevant ways to attract the university's top talent, according to the release.

"UAPB is pleased to join in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to provide opportunities for our students to gain access to USACE internships, work study and a direct pipeline to employment," said UAPB Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander.

"I'm grateful to Maj. Warren, a 2005 alumnus and the Little Rock District's deputy commander, whose vision led to this collaboration that will benefit students for years to come," Alexander said.

Additional information is available on USACE's website at www.swl.usace.army.mil or on UAPB's website at www.uapb.edu.