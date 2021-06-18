Five Arkansans killed in Oklahoma crash

CAMERON, Okla. — Five people from Fort Smith and Greenwood died at the scene of a two-car accident Friday.

The accident occurred on Oklahoma 112 about 2 miles south of Cameron in LeFlore County at about 11:17 a.m. Friday, according to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Charles L. Drushal, 76, of Fort Smith was driving northbound in a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Jill M. Drushal, 53, and an unidentified 15-year-old girl when he went left of center and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse head-on in the southbound lane.

The Traverse was driven by a 15-year-old boy from Greenwood with passenger Aaron M. Gamble, 42, of Greenwood, according to the report.

The report states that airbags deployed in both vehicles.