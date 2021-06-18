FYI: 'Straight White Men,' 'My Father's War' On Stage

Today

BPL in the Community -- Story time, 10:30 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Spotlight Talk -- Hannibal B. Johnson on Black Wall Street and the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"My Father's War" -- Bob Ford's account of Art Herzberg's service in World War II, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through June 20, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Saturday

Pancake Breakfast -- 7-11 a.m., American Legion Shelton Tucker Craft Post 27, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. $6. 442-5291.

Earth Color Workshop -- Discover the natural color of the Ozarks while making your own drawing materials with artist-in-residence Jarrod Cluck, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. ozarkfolkways.org.

Yoga -- 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library via Facebook. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Free to be BLACK" -- A virtual Juneteenth celebration of family, community and freedom in Northwest Arkansas, 12:30 p.m., online. Free. nwaccp.org/events.

Lily Festival -- 1-5 p.m. June 19-20, Simple Pleasures Event Center, 13718 Rothbury Drive in Bella Vista. Free. 876-5959 or simplepleasures.us.

Designing Rain Gardens With Native Plants -- With Eric Fuselier, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Snakes in the Stacks -- Celebrate the Summer Reading Club theme of Tails and Tales with live snakes, 2:45 & 3:15 p.m., Walker Community Room at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"The Trial of Julia Bourland" -- The trial of Julia Bourland for the murder of her husband's mistress, Maud Allen, was one for the books, performed by re-enactors, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. $25. 783-7841.

Miss Arkansas Pageant -- Finals, 7 p.m., Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock. $18-$24 at ticketmaster.com. Also available at KATV or missarkansas.org.

