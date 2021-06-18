General ‘shocked’ by missing firearms, will consider ‘systematic fix’

Shocked by an Associated Press investigation into the loss and theft of military guns, the Pentagon’s top general signaled Thursday that he will consider a “systematic fix” to how the military keeps account of firearms.

“I was frankly shocked by the numbers that were in there,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Appropriations Committee at a hearing Thursday.

In all, AP identified at least 1,900 guns that the four branches recorded as lost or stolen during the 2010s. Because some of the service branches provided incomplete data — or none at all — that total is a certain undercount. The AP investigation also reported how some of the missing guns have been stolen and later used in violent street crimes, while many others have vanished without a clue from the military’s enormous supply chains.

In a statement, Milley’s spokesman said the chairman would explore overhauling how the services track and secure weapons. Milley “would like to consider a systematic fix in the future where the accountability of weapons and the ability to track and query these numbers is simplified and accurate,” said Col. Dave Butler.

Milley said that he had asked the leaders of each service to do a deep dive on their numbers. He said the initial information they have given him suggests the number of missing weapons is “significantly less” than what AP reported.