Golfers ready for 83rd Chick-A-Tee

SPRINGDALE -- It's didn't take new club pro Michael Cattani long to catch wind of the 83rd Annual Dwight Collins Chick-A-Tee Golf Tournament when he took over golf operations at the Springdale Country Club in early May.

Cattani knew he had to hit the ground running to prepare for this weekend's two-day, four-ball event, but is now ready to be a part of one of Northwest Arkansas's longest-running golfing showcases.

"I have learned quickly that this tournament has a lot of history with a lot of great past champions," he said this week. "We've got a lot of great golfers here, a lot of scratch and plus-handicap golfers. It's definitely one of our showcase events."

Renamed to honor longtime club member Dwight Collins in 1993, the tournament began as the Springdale Open in 1938. It's is played annually on Father's Day weekend, with the exception of last year, when the covid-19 pandemic pushed it back to August.

"It's going to be a nice, strong field, and we've got a strong championship flight," Cattani said. "We've got a number of golfers coming from as far away as west Texas to be a part of this."

The festivities will actually begin today with practice rounds and a meet-and-greet Happy Hour at the clubhouse, beginning at 6 p.m., with drinks and hor d'oeuvres. The tournament gets underway Saturday at 7:30 a.m., with a morning round, shotgun start. The afternoon shotgun start will tee off at 1 p.m. Sunday's rounds will also begin at 7:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., but will be flighted according to Saturday's results. Flights will include a Championship Flight, Senior Flight, and four additional flights.

There are 172 golfers – or 86 twosomes – ready to take the course, which was a pleasant surprise for Cattani.

"Coming off of the pandemic, and with people still trying to get their lives back in order, we were hoping to get maybe 50 teams signed up," he said. "But the field filled up quickly, and now has a waiting list."

Last year the event was shortened from a three-day event to two-days of four-ball stroke play, which requires both team members to play their own ball, but keep only the lower score for each hole.

Cattani, who had previously served a tour of duty in Iraq as a Naval EOD Officer, was the head pro at Woodhaven Country Club in Palm Desert, California. He was hired to replace longtime club pro Roy Hobbs, who retired in January after nearly 30 years at Springdale Country Club.

"Roy was here for a long time and, obviously, did an outstanding job," Cattani said. "So as long as we can try to live up to what was put in place, we will be fine. It was a great opportunity for me, with good people and a great staff, and I just love it here."

Through the years, the tournament has included such names as eventual PGA professionals R.H. Sikes and David Dyer, as well as a number of collegiate players. Dyer, who spent time on the Nationwide Tour, has rejoined the club and will be playing this weekend.

The field will also include legendary Springdale native Hickory Morton, who won the event in 1980, and now, at the age of 91, is attempting to win the tournament's senior flight.

"He's still shooting 13 shots below his age," Cattani said with a laugh. "Heck, I hope I can just walk on a golf course at 91, let alone, swing it."

Springdale Golf Course was established by charter members as a premium 9-hole golf course in 1927, and was expanded to 18 holes in the winter of 1996. A $1.3 million renovation plan was completed in 2019, including the installation of an advanced irrigation system and renovations to the front nine that included seven new holes and green placements. Extra bunkers were added, along with four-tiered greens for more of a putting challenge. Hole No. 6 was extended from a par-4 to a par-5. Hole No. 9 got a new green altogether, as the previous No. 9 green became a chipping green -- with bunker -- for practice.

"It's definitely been a whirlwind since I came in right at tournament time, so it's been one thing after another," Cattani said with a grin. "We've had our Spring Cup, we've had our Memorial Day Scramble, we've had the Hill-and-Dale for the ladies, so I really haven't had a chance to sit down and absorb it all. But it's been great, so far."