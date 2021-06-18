Happy birthday (June 18): Talent rises up in you, finding ideal expression. A new openness will lead to better living. You'll meet people who inspire you. You'll refine former methods and run your life with fresh efficiency.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Bathing in the golden light of the sun charges up your fire sign batteries and fuels the day's peak activities. Of course, there's a point of diminishing returns, which is when shade and sunscreen are your best friends.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Oddly enough, in the matter of other people's perceptions, strategic timing can get you there faster than strategic effort. You'll work smart to position yourself. You'll go from underestimated to the undisputed champion.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The older people want to be younger, the younger people want to be older. How unusual to be a person who sees what's here to seize, in this day, at this age. This is rare, and beautiful.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There is art in the concept, but the concept is not the art until it is constructed and able to be experienced with the senses by someone in the world at large, not in the world of the artist's imagination. In short, bring it to life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Like a juggler, you will launch your props into flight constantly and repeatedly. For you and the juggler, things get impressive not after you've successfully executed them once, but after you've done so for a length of time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The move to cover up vulnerability with a distraction is valid enough, though you become wiser by resisting such a dodge — acknowledging your fear and respecting the potential for pain.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When a dream becomes reality, the experience of it is inevitably going to be different. Otherwise, what would be the point of working to make things real? Expect the difference and get ready to welcome however that shows up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): As you resolve yourself to a meaningful goal, your ego, nervous and threatened by the newness of it all, will chatter away, harassing your life. Just ignore. Neglected egos will settle down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you repeat an attempt that didn't work a dozen times, success will depend only on luck, which is not helpful to you. Analyze, hypothesize and experiment. Your scientific approach will eventually get a favorable result.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's a carefree feeling in the air, which you'll breathe into your lungs and let oxygenate the blood that energizes your mind to generate the whimsy that your body will impulsively dance to.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The tools of a masterful practitioner eventually become extensions of the self; body, mind and tool become one entity in the creation process. You're almost there.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll inhabit two different worlds and an auspicious cross-pollination will occur. The thoughts from one world will empower the physicality of the other, or an idea will take a new form in the other environment.

SEASONAL ORDER

While most cultures observe four seasons, some split the seasons into six categories, allowing for weather trends such as “monsoon season” or the coldest part of winter. Nearing the solstice, we’re inspired to find the personal meaning of these changing times, and to organize accompanying feelings, each in our own way.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: Endless possibilities are within easy reach, so what are you in the mood for?

TAURUS: Someone who wasn't aware of you before will soon be practically dependent on your emotional fortification.

GEMINI: Investigating, texting, talking… it all lets you know what you could be in for, but there's only one way to know for sure, and that happens in person.

CANCER: Relationships are work and the timeframe is always "now."

LEO: There's no one else who would be better at making decisions for your life. Stay in the driver's seat.

VIRGO: You've many compelling traits, but none more attractive than utter confidence.

LIBRA: What saves the date is awareness. Get ready to learn and to act on what you know.

SCORPIO: Romantic love has many levels. It takes a touch of madness for love to meet the requirements of the "passion" level.

SAGITTARIUS: Love is an odyssey of emotional, psychological and spiritual trials — that is, if you're doing it right.

CAPRICORN: Act on your instinct. At best, it will net you a shiny win. At worst, you'll have nothing to promise or apologize for later.

AQUARIUS: If you leave yourself open to catching feelings, you'll net big ones.

PISCES: The little worries that come to visit will go away when you don't answer the door. Good. You don't have time to spend with them!

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND

The brilliant Gemini sun and artistic Libra moon bring these zodiac air signs together for a cosmic barbecue, and the grill isn’t the only thing sizzling. Libra will be taken in by Gemini’s casual wit and relentless charm. The twins admire Venus-ruled Libra’s eye for beauty and full commitment to pleasure. All weekend, these two help each other quite simply enjoy life.