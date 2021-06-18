• Lynette Armstrong, acting managing director of Desbswana, a mining company jointly owned by the Btoswanan government and the De Beers Group, said a diamond weighing 1,098 carats and believed to be the third-largest ever mined, was discovered in the company's Jwaneng mine.

• Daniel Cauich, 35, a San Francisco man released by a judge a week ago and awaiting trial on a burglary charge, was arrested on attempted homicide and other counts in the unprovoked stabbing of a 94-year-old Asian woman, police said.

• Mark Shields of Jacksonville, Fla., whose 6-year-old nephew fatally shot himself at home after finding a handgun left out by a 14-year-old who now faces a culpable negligence charge, called his dead nephew "a sweet, sweet boy" who was being raised by another uncle while his parents are in prison.

• Ann Honious, who served as acting superintendent of Georgia's Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area for eight months in 2020, will take the post on a permanent basis, overseeing a park that's made up of more than a dozen recreation areas in metro Atlanta.

• Marcus Eriz, 24, of Costa Mesa, Calif., charged with killing a 6-year-old boy in a freeway road rage incident last month, told police he pulled out a gun and fired at a car after he got angry with a driver who had made a rude gesture toward him, prosecutors said.

• Oscar Cooke of Riverdale, Ga., and Roosevelt Addie of Jonesboro, Ga., two former state transportation department workers, were indicted over accusations they used a state purchasing card to buy more than $18,000 in auto parts for themselves, prosecutors said.

• Demeria Thomas, a former St. Louis City Justice Center corrections officer, was charged with third-degree assault after she was accused of letting two detainees into a cell so they could beat another prisoner, police said.

• Darrel Rinehart, 66, of Indianapolis, a former Columbia, Tenn., doctor who pleaded guilty to unlawfully distributing opioids involved in the deaths of at least five patients, has been sentenced to three years in prison, federal prosecutors said.

• Florian Tudor, a Romanian man known as "the Shark" who is accused of running a credit card skimming operation that took as much as $25 million from tourists in Cancun, was charged with conspiracy and other counts, Mexican prosecutors said.