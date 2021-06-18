Jacksonville's Deorius 'Buck' Cobbs shows well at Razorback camp

Rising senior Jacksonville athlete Deorius “Buck” Cobbs was one of more impressive athletes at Arkansas’ Thursday camp.

“It went real nice,” Cobbs said. “I love the atmosphere. Coaches are real nice and know how to teach. I got taught a lot overall. I think I did real good when it came to one-on-ones. I just gave back what the coaches gave me.”

Cobbs, 6-2, 208 pounds, played quarterback for the Titans and completed 20 of 48 passes for 459 yards and 5 touchdowns, and rushed 89 times for 509 yards and 6 touchdowns last season. He converted 15 two-point conversions.

He recorded 56 tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble at linebacker.

Cobbs worked out at linebacker Thursday and caught the eye of several in attendance, including the Arkansas coaches.

“They said I was a big guy that moved really well,” said Cobbs, whose cousin is former Arkansas running back Cedric Cobbs. “I moved (well) and they loved how physical I am. That’s every coach — they love a physical linebacker.”

The Arkansas coaches wanted him to attend Friday’s camp, but he planned to work with Jacksonville coach Maurice Moody and his teammates.

He left Fayetteville with more confidence.

“It just lets me know that all my work ain’t in vain,” Cobbs said. “I put in a lot of work, countless hours and God is finally given me an opportunity.”