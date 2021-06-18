June 18, 2021: This week in Arkansas news

Here are some of this week's top stories from the Democrat-Gazette.

Victim of 1927 lynching remembered in Little Rock

More than 50 people gathered in the Sunday afternoon heat at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Little Rock to memorialize John Carter, a 38-year-old Black man who was lynched nearby 94 years ago.

The new marker unveiled just outside the cemetery details how, on May 4, 1927, a mob of armed white men captured Carter, hanged and shot him, and dragged his body through the streets. His body was burned at Ninth Street and Broadway, then the heart of the Little Rock's Black community.

Pine Bluff native seeks Democratic nomination for governor

Chris Jones, the former executive director of the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, will seek the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022, he announced Tuesday.

Jones, a 44-year-old physicist, minister and Pine Bluff native, said he was first inspired to run for governor at age 8.

UA chancellor Steinmetz steps down

University of Arkansas Chancellor Joe Steinmetz announced Thursday evening that he is stepping down effective today from his role as leader of the state's largest university.

Steinmetz, 66, began as the top administrator for the school Jan. 1, 2016.

Little Rock Costco store OK'd for liquor permit after state reverses denial

State regulators on Wednesday granted a liquor permit transfer to Costco Wholesale, meaning the membership retailer is on track to sell spirits from a store attached to its under-construction Little Rock site.

U.S. says steel in I-40 bridge prone to crack

The significant fracture that forced the closing of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River on May 11 occurred on a steel beam that was made of a grade of steel that the Federal Highway Administration concluded was susceptible to cracks.

The conclusion resulted in the 2011 closing of the Sherman Minton Bridge on Interstate 64 over the Ohio River between Louisville, Ky., and New Albany, Ind.