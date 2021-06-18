Juneteenth closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected today because of the Juneteenth federal holiday:

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Regular schedule.

Jacksonville: Regular schedule.

Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Little Rock Recycling: Regular schedule.

Maumelle: Regular schedule.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Regular schedule.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County: North of the river: Regular schedule.

South of the river: Regular schedule.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices closed.

Jacksonville: Offices open.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices open.

Little Rock: Offices open.

Maumelle: Offices open.

North Little Rock: Offices open.

Sherwood: Offices open.

Wrightsville: Offices open.

Pulaski County: Offices closed.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices closed.

State: Offices open.

Federal: Offices open.

State Capitol: Offices open.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices open.

POST OFFICE

Offices are open. Deliveries will be made, and collection boxes will be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today and Saturday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Closed.

Little Rock: Closed.

North Little Rock: Closed.

Pulaski County Special: Closed.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices open.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Regular office hours.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit will give tickets for metered and timed spaces today. Metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.