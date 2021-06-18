Juneteenth Event Celebrates The Theme 'Free To Be Black'

Want to see Eric Benet and Northwest Arkansas' own Jeffrey Murdock make music? Attend a cooking demo with Dorian Hunter, the first-ever female African-American to win the "MasterChef" competition? And chat with the executive producer of "Black Boys," Malcolm Jenkins?

You can do it all Saturday, while also paying your respects to "the history of African Americans through time [and] the events of the last year." The 90-minute Juneteenth event is titled "Free to Be BLACK," and it takes place online, courtesy of the Community Cohesion Project and the Northwest Arkansas Juneteenth Committee.

Registration is free until 11:59 p.m. today at nwaccp.org/events. You must be registered to attend.

As a bonus, those who sign up are invited to two pop-up "Juneteenth Meet, Greet & Go" events, one from 2 to 6 p.m. today at The Gardens at the University of Arkansas and the second from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Rogers Farmers Market. The first 300 registered participants who stop by each site will receive a gift bag that includes a Walmart gift card, a "Feed Your Soul" recipe card for the cooking demo with Chef Hunter, a playlist curated in partnership with Benet, CCP swag and more.

The Community Cohesion Project is a partnership among Walmart, P&G and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art "to create a more inclusive environment for all."

"CCP was founded to promote diversity and inclusion in Northwest Arkansas in recognition that a diverse and inclusive Northwest Arkansas is a stronger Northwest Arkansas," a news release for the event states. "The mission is to make Northwest Arkansas a welcoming place for all by encouraging and celebrating diversity."

"This Juneteenth celebration is a celebration of us, it's a celebration of being free to be black," says Hunter. "We have to take steps to get back to who we were."

"Always honor your inner voice and never compromise who you are," says Benet. "I'm excited to be performing on the 'Free to Be BLACK' event."

Eric Benet is a singer, songwriter, producer and actor. He will perform Saturday at a Juneteenth celebration hosted by the Community Cohesion Project and Northwest Arkansas Juneteenth Committee. (Courtesy Photo)