Kevin Kopps wins Dick Howser Trophy as national player of the year

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas pitcher Kevin Kopps took home his biggest award yet Friday.

The Razorbacks’ ace reliever was named the winner of the 34th Dick Howser Trophy as national player of the year. The award, which is voted on by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, went to a relief pitcher for the first time.

The NCBWA also presented Kopps with its 16th Stopper of the Year Award as college baseball’s best relief pitcher.

In 33 appearances, Kopps went 12-1 with 11 saves this season. His ERA (0.90) and WHIP (0.76) were the lowest in college baseball.

In 89 2/3 innings, Kopps struck out 131 and walked 18. Opponents hit .162 against him.

Kopps entered a game in relief 32 times. His only start lasted eight-plus innings in the Razorbacks’ season finale, a 3-2 loss to North Carolina State in the decisive game of the NCAA Fayetteville Super Regional.

Kopps allowed three runs in the start — the only runs he allowed in 23 1/3 innings of NCAA postseason play.

Kopps is the second Arkansas player to win the Howser Trophy and the first to win Stopper of the Year.

Former Razorbacks outfielder Andrew Benintendi swept national player of the year honors in 2015 when he won the Howser Trophy and the Golden Spikes Award. Kopps is a semifinalist for the Golden Spikes, which will be presented by USA Baseball in July.

Kopps’ 2021 season is one of the most decorated for an Arkansas player. In addition to the awards won Friday, Kopps has been named national player of the year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, national pitcher of the year by the College Baseball Foundation and was voted SEC pitcher of the year by league coaches.

He has been voted first-team All-America by NCBWA, Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Other finalists for the Howser Trophy were Vanderbilt pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, Texas Tech second baseman Jace Jung and Florida State catcher Matheu Nelson.

Tennessee coach Tony Vitello won the NCBWA’s Mike Martin Award as national coach of the year after leading the Volunteers to their first College World Series appearance since 2005. Vitello was an assistant at Arkansas for four seasons from 2014-17.

