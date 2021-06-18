LIVE! in NWA: Route 358 in Rogers; Ben Harris at FPL

Fayetteville trio Route 358 bring their "bending and blending" of folk, country, bluegrass, rock and pop to Rogers with two shows this weekend: Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St., at 8 p.m. today, and Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. Second St. at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Elsewhere:

• deFrance will perform at 9 p.m. today; and Billy Jeter and The Shine Eye Band perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

Tickets are $10-$20 for deFrance; and $10-$20 for Jeter.

• Ben Harris will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Honeyjack will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour today; Jon Wolfe performs at 9:30 p.m. today; and Cam Spinks performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $8 for Honeyjack; $15-$18 for Wolfe; and $12 for Spinks.

• Tré Burt performs at 7:30 p.m. today; and Smokey & The Mirror perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the ROOTS HQ on the Avenue series at the Fayetteville Roots headquarters, 1 E. Mountain St. Tables start at $50 for two people for Burt, and $60 for two for Smokey. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Grady Spencer & The Work will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday with guest Jon Bailey at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. railyardlive.com. General admission/lawn seating is free; tables $20-$25.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.