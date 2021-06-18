Sections
LIVE! in NWA

LIVE! in NWA: Route 358 in Rogers; Ben Harris at FPL

by Jocelyn Murphy | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Local acoustic trio Route 358 released their sophomore LP, “Peregrination I,” in September. The group performs at Moonbroch Pub in Rogers and Levi’s Gastrolounge in Rogers next weekend. route358.net. (Courtesy Photo)

Fayetteville trio Route 358 bring their "bending and blending" of folk, country, bluegrass, rock and pop to Rogers with two shows this weekend: Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St., at 8 p.m. today, and Levi's Gastrolounge, 224 S. Second St. at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Elsewhere:

• deFrance will perform at 9 p.m. today; and Billy Jeter and The Shine Eye Band perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. 268-1500; meteorguitargallery.com.

Tickets are $10-$20 for deFrance; and $10-$20 for Jeter.

• Ben Harris will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday for the Mountain Street Stage concert series at the Fayetteville Public Library, 401 W. Mountain St. 856-7000; faylib.org.

• Honeyjack will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour today; Jon Wolfe performs at 9:30 p.m. today; and Cam Spinks performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $8 for Honeyjack; $15-$18 for Wolfe; and $12 for Spinks.

• Tré Burt performs at 7:30 p.m. today; and Smokey & The Mirror perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday as part of the ROOTS HQ on the Avenue series at the Fayetteville Roots headquarters, 1 E. Mountain St. Tables start at $50 for two people for Burt, and $60 for two for Smokey. fayettevilleroots.org.

• Grady Spencer & The Work will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday with guest Jon Bailey at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park in Rogers. railyardlive.com. General admission/lawn seating is free; tables $20-$25.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.

Print Headline: Route 358 In Rogers

