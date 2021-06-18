3 pedestrians on I-30 killed in Miller County

Two minors and a woman, all pedestrians on Interstate 30 in Miller County, were killed by vehicles after 1 a.m. Thursday, Arkansas State Police troopers said.

A tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-30 at mile marker 15, near exit 18 for Fulton, around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The tractor-trailer struck two minors, who were pedestrians, simultaneously in the right eastbound lane, troopers said.

The Miller County coroner pronounced both pedestrians dead on scene, the report states. The ages of the minors were unknown as of Friday afternoon.

Jude Nicole Smith, 48, of Arlington, Texas, who was also a pedestrian on I-30, was also fatally struck by a vehicle around 1:20 a.m. near mile marker 15. However, the vehicle in that accident did not stop, and it was unknown as of Friday afternoon.

Conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry by troopers.

At least 283 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.