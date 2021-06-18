Naturals 10, Missions 3

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals tied Thursday's game against the San Antonio Missions with a three-run fifth inning, then scored two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings and tacked on three more runs in the ninth at Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio.

The Missions built their lead with an RBI single by Kyle Overstreet in the first inning and a two-run home run by Juan Fernandez in the fourth inning. The Naturals tied the game in the fifth on Rudy Martin's three-run home run to center field.

Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-run single in the seventh that gave Northwest Arkansas the lead for good at 5-3. Travis Jones hit an RBI triple in the eighth inning that scored MJ Melendez. Jones would later score on Brhet Bewley's sacrifice fly.

Clay Dungan scored for the Naturals in the ninth inning when Nick Pratto reached on a fielder's choice. A wild pitch from San Antonio reliever Jose Quezada scored Witt, then Jones hit an RBI single to score Pratto for Northwest Arkansas' final run.

Dungan, Witt and Jones had two hits each for the Naturals, who finished with 10 as a team. Northwest Arkansas pitchers held San Antonio to just four hits.

Reliever Carlos Sanabria (1-0) earned his first victory of the season after pitching 21/3 scoreless innings with 1 walk and 3 strikeouts. Josh Dye got his fifth save of the season after 11/3 scoreless innings. San Antonio reliever Nick Kuzia took the loss after giving up 2 earned runs without the benefit of a hit with a walk and a strikeout in his only inning of work.