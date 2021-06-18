Meeting offers help to deluged farmers

The University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division will sponsor a meeting next week in Dumas to answer questions from southeast Arkansas farmers whose fields were hit by heavy rain and high winds last week.

Sponsored by the agriculture division's research station in Rohwer, the meeting is at 5 p.m. Monday at the Dumas Community Center at 18 Belmont St. Dinner will be served.

The division has asked likely participants to make a reservation by the end of today if possible by calling the research station at (870) 644-3101.

"Last week's rains have been devastating for our farmers," station director Larry Earnest said in a news release. "They've got lots of questions. They want to know what to do next; what, if anything can be salvaged, and what role crop insurance may play in this situation."

UA Extension personnel will address such topics as acreage and specific crops affected, water management, soil testing, proliferation of weeds and insects, and crop insurance.

The meeting also can be viewed live on the Extension Service's Facebook page, @arkansas.extension, starting at 4:45 p.m.

-- Stephen Steed

Arvest sets record for mortgage loans

Arvest Bank's mortgage division has originated more than $2 billion in loans at the fastest pace in company history. This is the fourth-consecutive year the bank has reached the mark, Arvest announced Friday.

Loan volume through the end of May represents a year-over-year increase of more than 29%.

"Reaching $2 billion in originations this early in the year is remarkable, but the number we are most proud of is the more than 9,100 customers -- the majority of which are families -- we have been able to help," said Matt Kendall, president and chief executive officer of the mortgage division.

Arvest says it services 99% of its mortgage loans. The bank now services more than 320,000 mortgage loans totaling more than $62 billion.

Arvest Bank operates more than 270 branches in Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas.

-- Andrew Moreau

State stock index records a down day

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 607.63, down 17.18.

"Investors unwound inflationary bets as the materials, financials, and energy sectors underperformed while growth stocks regained favor ahead of Friday's quadruple witching option expiration," said Leon Lant, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transportation fell 5.9% and ArcBest Corp. shares fell 3%. Walmart shares rose 0.6% to lead the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.