NLR riverfront office building sells

A commercial investment firm has bought the eight-story office building at One Riverfront Place in North Little Rock. The U.S. bank property was sold on June 1.

Little detail about the buyer, other than a name was given: 1 Riverfront QOZB, LLC. The purchase price was not disclosed for the 113,650-square-foot property.

Marshall Saviers, chief executive officer, and Aaron Nicholson, executive vice president of Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners represented the seller. Sage Partners Executive Vice President T.J. Lefler represented the buyer in the transaction.

"One Riverfront Place is the southern anchor of the Argenta Arts District in North Little Rock and the owners plan to make a significant investment in the redevelopment of this property," Lefler said in a news release. "We're excited to be part of the ongoing revitalization of this creative and unique neighborhood on the banks of the Arkansas River."

Sage Partners will act as the leasing agent and property manager for the building.