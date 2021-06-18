North Little Rock's I-30 eastbound exit to Broadway will close until 2022

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will close the Interstate 30 eastbound exit to Broadway in North Little Rock until the end of 2022 as part of a new phase in the 30 Crossing project.

Starting Wednesday, drivers wanting to take the Broadway exit instead will use a temporary ramp to Bishop Lindsey Drive and a "Texas Turnaround," which will allow drivers to return to Broadway without stopping in a segregated lane underneath the interstate. About 9,100 vehicles exit at Broadway daily, according to department data.

Closing the exit will help aid the contractor in building bridges at Broadway and Washington Avenue as part of the nearly $1 billion 30 Crossing project, which will widen the 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to as many as 10 lanes. It also will install a new exit ramp at the location, according to Dave Parker, the agency spokesman.

The project also will replace the bridge over the Arkansas River. That process began late last year.

"We do anticipate that [construction crews] will begin hanging the structural steel on the main river bridge in the next couple of months," Parker said in an email. "Once the new [eastbound] river bridge is completed, traffic will shift over onto it so demolition of the existing bridge can take place."