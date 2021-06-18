Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• Izaiah Tuck, 20, of 1208 Powers St. in Clarksville was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Tuck was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Preston Norwood, 41, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearm by certain persons and burglary. Norwood was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• Claudia Araujo, 29, of 501 Hatfield Lane in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities, failure to keep records and unlawful use of a communications device. Araujo was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Martha Goldamez-Vidal, 24, of 807 Kay Sue Drive, Apt. E, in Springdale was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to keep records. Goldamez-Vidal was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Renee Mayfield, 26, of 1711 Kingsberry Ave. in Lawton, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving. Mayfield was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Michael Huddleston, 40, of 16896 Harmon Road in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Huddleston was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

• Aaron Lingelbach, 41, of 1984 N. East Oaks Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography. Lingelbach was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Margo Ely, 34, of 12292 Sugarhill Road in Lincoln was arrested Wednesday in connection with burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief. Ely was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Jaden Thoummany, 18, of 19447 Nob Hill Loop in Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and endangering the welfare of a minor. Thoummany was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.