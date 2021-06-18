100 years ago

June 18, 1921

• Little Rock is using between 1,500,000 and 2,000,000 gallons of water less than the normal daily consumption as a result of the request for conservation several days ago, and with the Arkansas river clearing rapidly the present crisis is expected by S.R. Brough, superintendent of the Arkansas Water Company, to pass not later than next Friday. Mr. Brough last night said that one of the basins at the reservoir in Pulaski Heights contains eight feet of mud and will have to be cleaned at once, but instead of emptying the basin and refilling it he said an attempt will be made this morning to remove the mud through a six-inch pipe syphon.

50 years ago

June 18, 1971

• For almost seven hours Thursday, attorneys for both sides of the Little Rock school desegregation case probed for the strengths and weaknesses of the 5-3-2-2 plan, questioning only Superintendent Floyd W. Parsons and Assistant Superintendent Don R. Roberts. Parsons had taken the stand Wednesday and had explained the plan as it concerns grades nine through 12. He resumed Thursday to discuss the middle -- or sixth, seventh and eighth grades, while Dr. Roberts discussed the proposal for the elementary grades, for which he was the school administration's chief architect.

25 years ago

June 18, 1996

• Little Rock's school police officer program is good but not perfect, the city's school superintendent indicated Monday in a meeting between the school board and city leaders. The Little Rock School District and the city split the cost of staffing each of the city's junior and senior high schools with a full-time police officer. The 14 officers are supposed to serve primarily as resources for teachers and students. The officers are armed, though, and have the authority to arrest lawbreakers on the campuses.

10 years ago

June 18, 2011

• Days before the state plans to halt distribution of desegregation aid that a federal judge stopped, three central Arkansas school districts continued their court battle to maintain the funding. The state opposed that fight, agreeing with the judge that the funding should cease and arguing that the districts' are exaggerating their claims of potential harm. The Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County Special school districts argued that a sudden loss of most of the $70 million in annual desegregation aid could force them to close programs, fire teachers and make drastic budget cuts.