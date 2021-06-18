Pine Bluff Area Church news beginning June 18

• FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 Catalpa St., will host the official installation service of its pastor, Aaron Withers of Sherwood, at 1 p.m. Saturday. Withers was appointed pastor of First Trinity in January 2020. He is the former pastor of Tabernacle of Faith Church of God in Christ at Pine Bluff and is married to the former Alesha Coleman. They have two children and are both educators and ministry leaders. Withers succeeds the late Saint Dewitt Hill Jr., pastor of First Trinity for more than 60 years, who died April 15, 2019. Due to the pandemic, the installation service scheduled for April 2020 was postponed. Even though the covid-19 guidelines have been relaxed by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state leaders, the church requires reservations to ensure the safety of participants, a spokesman said. Reservations can be made by calling (870) 534-2873. Online viewing will also be available via the First Trinity Facebook.

• KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker St., will celebrate its annual Fathers Day Program at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 20. The Tribute to Fathers will be delivered by Austin Anderson of Kings Highway.

• HOUSE OF BREAD DELIVERANCE CHURCH, 500 S. Main St., will now give out food at the church instead of the drive-thru session, according to a news release. The pantry will be open Monday from 1-4:30 p.m. or until the 250 food boxes run out. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis. Only one box per household will be given and everyone must bring proof of address. Everyone will have to stand in line (six feet apart) on the side of the building and the ministry will let in seven people at a time. Masks are required to enter the pantry. Details: Saint Mary Harris, House of Bread apostle, (870) 872-2196.

• FIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Charles S. Boyd Sr. and Elfreda Boyd, on Zoom at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 27. The Zoom meeting ID is 814-252-340 with password 869952. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Lee Whitiker, pastor of Solid Rock Missionary Baptist Church. First Missionary will also honor Mrs. Boyd from 10-11 a.m. June 26. During her program, participants are asked to remain in their vehicles due to covid-19 precautions and instructions will be given.

• THE PLEASANT VIEW MINISTRIES CHURCH Singles Ministry will host a fundraiser from 7-11 a.m. June 26 on the parking lot of WOW Wallace Flowers and Gifts, 2203 E. Harding Ave. The rummage sale will include new and gently used items such as clothes, shoes, home decor and household goods, according to a news release.

• PRAYER GARDEN CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Apple St., will conduct a young ladies conference from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 26 for 12-18 year olds. The topic is Failures and Successes. Lunch will be provided. The event will be a conference of awareness and self love. Participants will be inspired, motivated and encouraged to live their best lives. Guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed. The person with the most creative mask will receive a prize. Registration is free, however participants are asked to RSVP to (870) 717-9042 or (870) 329-1113.

