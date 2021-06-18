NLR police officer hurt during arrest

A Phillips man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with the assault of a North Little Rock police officer, according to an arrest report.

Police responded to help an officer fighting with a man at 2:30 p.m. at 100 Riverfront Drive, the report read.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

The man began fighting with the officer after she attempted to arrest him on a warrant, the report said. Another unnamed officer suffered swelling and lacerations on his face after being punched and was hospitalized, according to the report.

Brian Lee, 41, was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond. He is charged with felony battery and aggravated assault, as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest and fleeing police.