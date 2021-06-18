Spot starter carries Travs

The Arkansas Travelers picked up their third straight win Thursday night with a 5-3 victory against the Tulsa Drillers at Dickey-Stephens Park.

David Moyers -- who made a spot start out of the bullpen while replacing Ian McKinney, who was just called up to Class AAA Tacoma -- threw five shutout innings of two-hit ball to earn the victory.

Connor Lien, who entered the night with a .173 batting average, lifted a three-run homer just over the wall in left in the second inning to do the majority of the damage.

The Drillers closed to within a pair, getting two runs in the top of the seventh to make it a 4-2 game, but Tulsa left the bases loaded in the frame to end the threat. The Drillers did the same in the top of the eighth.

Travs relief pitcher Michael Stryffler struck out the final three batters in the ninth to seal the win.

Josh Morgan singled twice to raise his batting average to .279 for the Travs.