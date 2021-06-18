Springdale crash kills rider in BMW

A 75-year-old Springdale woman died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

About 5:03 p.m., Connie Ethel Blagg was a passenger in a 2000 BMW that turned left in front of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup at East Huntsville Road and North Monitor Road, the report read.

The BMW was attempting to turn onto North Monitor from East Huntsville, according to witnesses who said the truck had the green light, the summary states. Gary Dean Hazelett, 75, of Springdale the driver of the BMW was injured in the crash.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.