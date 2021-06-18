Sections
Super Quiz: Homophones

Today at 1:33 a.m.

  1. ---------- waiting until after Christmas, I got a good --------.

  2. -------- still and the -------- will not sting you.

  3. ---------- bus arrived an ---------- late.

  4. The doctor said that his sore ---------- would -------- in about a week.

  5. When I heard ---------- sing the -------- I almost cried.

  6. The convicted ---------- killer ordered a breakfast -------- as his last meal.

  7. The -------- in armor only appeared at ----------.

  8. The -------- of the castle was a -------- to behold.

  9. Be careful ---------- you go when you ---------- that badge.

ANSWERS:

  1. By, buy

  2. Be, bee

  3. Our, hour

  4. Heel, heal

  5. Him, hymn

  6. Serial, cereal

  7. Knight, night

  8. Site, sight

  9. Where, wear

