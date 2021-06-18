Super Quiz: Homophones

---------- waiting until after Christmas, I got a good --------.
-------- still and the -------- will not sting you.
---------- bus arrived an ---------- late.
The doctor said that his sore ---------- would -------- in about a week.
When I heard ---------- sing the -------- I almost cried.
The convicted ---------- killer ordered a breakfast -------- as his last meal.
The -------- in armor only appeared at ----------.
The -------- of the castle was a -------- to behold.
Be careful ---------- you go when you ---------- that badge.
ANSWERS:
By, buy
Be, bee
Our, hour
Heel, heal
Him, hymn
Serial, cereal
Knight, night
Site, sight
Where, wear