---------- waiting until after Christmas, I got a good --------.

-------- still and the -------- will not sting you.

---------- bus arrived an ---------- late.

The doctor said that his sore ---------- would -------- in about a week.

When I heard ---------- sing the -------- I almost cried.

The convicted ---------- killer ordered a breakfast -------- as his last meal.

The -------- in armor only appeared at ----------.

The -------- of the castle was a -------- to behold.