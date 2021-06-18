Suspect arrested in nonfatal shooting of Little Rock girl, 10

Police on Friday arrested a suspect in the nonfatal shooting earlier this month of a 10-year-old girl, according to a Twitter post from the Little Rock Police Department.

Adrian Bazzelle, 18, was arrested on felony battery and felony terroristic act charges. He was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held with no bond, the post said.

Officers responded June 3 to West 16th Street and Johnson Street in Little Rock, where they found the shooting victim, according to police spokesman Mark Edwards on the day of the shooting. The girl was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The girl was not the intended target of the shooting, Edwards has said.

Authorities said they are seeking another suspect in the case.