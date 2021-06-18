Suspect in June 3 Little Rock shooting death arrested

A suspect in the southwest Little Rock murder of a teen earlier this month was arrested Friday by Little Rock police.

Montario McArthur, 29, faces a capital murder charge in the shooting death of Catreal Miller, 17, according to a release from the Little Rock Police Department.

Miller was shot June 3 at a Citgo gas station on 5294 Baseline Road in southwest Little Rock, police said. Police found Miller that evening suffering from a gunshot wound and took him to UAMS Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

The arrest was made by Little Rock detectives working with U.S. Marshals.