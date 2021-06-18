Texas makes room to detain migrants

DALLAS — Texas is transferring inmates from a state prison to make room for border-crossers detained by state authorities, a prison system spokesman said Thursday.

The prison system began moving inmates from the Dolph Briscoe Unit in Dilley to other prisons Wednesday, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel said. The medium-to-minimum-security prison about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio has a staff of 233, including 165 security officers, and can hold 1,384 inmates, according to the department website.

Dilley already is the site of a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, the privately managed South Texas Family Residential Center, which can accommodate as many as 2,400 detainees, including children.

The move was made in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that authorities arrest and confine people who are in the country illegally and committed a state or federal crime, Desel said. “Fortunately, the agency currently has the available bed capacity to assist in Operation Lone Star,” he said.