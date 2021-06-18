Trophies not a key 7-on-7 motivation

There's no lack of familiarity with winning at Bryant.

The Hornets, who have captured each of the last three Class 7A state football championships, took home the title at the most recent Shootout of the South in 2019. Earlier this week, they won another 7-on-7 title at Little Rock Catholic.

Yet winning is just about the furthest thing from Coach Buck James' mind at this time of year.

"They never give away trophies in December because you win a lot of 7-on-7s in June," he said.

Bryant will be one of the 32 teams that play in the 16th Shootout of the South 7-on-7 tournament, which begins today at Pulaski Academy. The event, which features its largest-ever field, will be played over two days -- the first of which will see each side partake in five pool-play games before being seeded in Saturday's championship bracket.

The host Bruins will field a pair of teams in this year's Shootout, and 2020 Class 5A runner-up Little Rock Christian -- featuring sophomore quarterback Walker White -- will play in a talented Pool A that includes Bryant, Hot Springs Lakeside, Harding Academy and Vilonia.

"With 7-on-7, you get out of it exactly what you put into it," James said. "A lot of teams change their offensive and defensive philosophies to compete in 7-on-7. We try to do what we do.

"If you sell out to 7-on-7 stuff, then I personally feel like it's not going to help you as a football team."

As much as programs use the summer events to prepare for the upcoming season, there are plenty of differences from the standard game.

Each game is played on a field that's 40 yards in length with a 10-yard end zone, and teams have three downs to pick up a first down. First downs can be accomplished twice, first by crossing the 25-yard line and then again at the 10. Games last 20 minutes with a running clock, and there is no tackling but rather a one-hand touch to end a play.

While the format features passing plays only -- something featured much more in modern offenses -- teams have played 7-on-7 events dating back to the 1990s.

But recent rules have limited how many events in-state teams can play. The Arkansas Activities Association allows for only eight summer events -- 7-on-7 tournaments and team camps combined. Arkansas teams are also prohibited from traveling out of state this summer, a product of lingering covid-19 restrictions.

With his team set to play in the first round of pool-play games bright and early today, James is looking for something different than most coaches.

"It gives you a chance to play defense without putting your hands on the offensive players," he said. "It makes you move your feet, it makes you work to get in position and I think it makes you better defensively because of that."