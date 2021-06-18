Won't see AG position, LR attorney Davis says

Attorney Jason Davis of Little Rock said Thursday that he won't run for attorney general next year after all.

On May 3, Davis, a former Republican, announced his plan to seek the Democratic nomination for attorney general.

Davis said Thursday in a statement posted on Facebook, "Recent changes within my law firm have left professional obligations that make the continuation of this campaign impossible and I must now withdraw my name from consideration for the Democratic nomination for Attorney General.

"It is my sincere hope that the candidates who remain will continue the discussion of people over politics and that through this election we will turn from the divisive politics that plague us and create an inclusive society that emboldens us together," he added.

Davis is bowing out of the race about three weeks after attorney Jessie Gibson of Little Rock on May 25 announced his own campaign for the Democratic nomination for attorney general next year.

Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin of Little Rock and former Arkansas Fair Housing Commission Executive Director Leon Jones of Little Rock previously announced their bids for the Republican nomination for the office in 2022.

The party primaries will be in May next year. The general election follows in November 2022.