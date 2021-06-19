3 pedestrians among 4 fatalities on roads

At least four people died, including three pedestrians, in accidents.

An El Dorado man died after an accident caused him to be ejected from a vehicle and onto a road Friday, according to Arkansas State Police in a preliminary accident report.

Jeremy Vines, 42, was traveling west in a 2000 Honda CRV shortly after 12 p.m. on Mount Holly Road at Agnes Road. His vehicle left the roadway, traveled about 266 feet, overturned and came to rest on its roof before he was ejected, state police said. He died at the scene.

The state police report said that the weather was clear and the road conditions were dry at the time of the accident.

On Thursday, two minors and a woman, all pedestrians on Interstate 30 in Miller County, were killed by vehicles after 1 a.m. Thursday, Arkansas State Police troopers said.

A tractor-trailer was traveling east on I-30 at mile marker 15, near exit 18 for Fulton, around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The tractor-trailer struck two minors, who were pedestrians, simultaneously in the right eastbound lane, troopers said.

The Miller County coroner pronounced both pedestrians dead at the scene, the report states. The ages of the minors were unknown as of Friday afternoon.

Jude Nicole Smith, 48, of Arlington, Texas, who was also a pedestrian on I-30, was also fatally struck by a vehicle around 1:20 a.m. near mile marker 15.

Conditions at the time of the crash were described as clear and dry by troopers.